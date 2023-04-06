Madison Theatre Guild: It's about Stephen, of course, 7:30 pm on 4/6-8 and 13-14 and 2 pm, 4/15, Bartell Theatre. $30. Note: opening delayed from 3/31.

media release: Conceived by James Lapine; music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

A wonderful revue of the artistry of Stephen Sondheim. His story. His inspiration, His genius.

Ranging from the beloved to the obscure, the carefully selected two dozen songs hang from a framework of in-depth video interviews, delving into Sondheim’s personal life and artistic process.

Far from the typical song cycle, Sondheim on Sondheim has massive theatrical potency, as well as inarguable staying power. From “Send in the Clowns” to “Children Will Listen,” and many others, you’ll be humming along as you learn about the life of the late great Mr. Sondheim.

Sondheim on Sondheim will be performed on the Drury Stage with assigned seating.

Tickets: $30. Discounts available to groups of 10 or more.