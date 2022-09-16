media release: Madison Classical Guitar Society is having a special solo concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church on E. Washington on 9/16/22: Sondre Hoymer-from Norway!

Friday, 7pm , $20 donation

Sondre Hoymer is a Norwegian classical guitarist. He obtained his education at the Norwegian Academy of Music and Akademia Muzcyzna w Katowicach under Prof. Marcin Dylla. Graham Devine writes about Sondre ''...it was wonderful to hear you play with such compelling musical vision, beautiful sound and domination of your instrument. (...) easely amongst the very best players of the younger generation I have heard recently, and I have heard and worked with a lot.''

Sondre has appeared in several major international competitions, being ranked as a finalist in Guitar Masters 2016 in Wroclaw, semifinalist in the GFA International Concert Artist Competition both in 2017 and 2018, where he also was included in the five top performances of the day by the Paris Guitar Foundation (preliminary round 2017). He was also awarded 2. prize in the Sierra Nevada International Guitar Competition 2014.

The autumn 2017 Sondre made his official debut in the University Aula in Oslo, one of Norway's most prestigious concert halls. Half a year later he was a soloist playing Concierto de Aranjuez with conductor Eivind Aadland, one of Norway's most respected conductors. January 2018 Vea/Hoymer Guitar Duo published the recording Neuralgia were Sondre plays terz-guitar. Memoirs Classical Guitar Magazine writes: ''This young guitar duo is offering a truly passionate and brilliant recording for the music, and the classical guitar world (...) every pluck and legato create the sense of a musical dream.''

As an international concert artist Sondre regularly gives concerts and performances in several countries world wide. Amongst them Spain, United States of America, Finland and of course Norway. He continues to perform internationally after finishing his Artist Diploma at the Norwegian Academy of Music.

''Sondre has a strong determination to increase his knowledge and understanding of interpretation complexety. His way of playing could be described as very elegant, smooth and colorful’’