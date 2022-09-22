media release: Thursday, Sept 22, at 7:30 and Friday, Sept 23, at 7:30

Join us for a River Valley Players concert production of Songs for a New World - Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, featuring the ten-year reunion cast: Paula Daniel, Becky Schinker, Matt Snow, and Bob Willoughby and a live band with Rhea Lind, Monica Kmak, and Larry Owen.

It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back.

The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge, 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meet a startling array of characters that range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket, to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams... and a soulless marriage.

With a small, powerhouse cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of contemporary popular music, Songs for a New World's contemporary song cycle weaves characters and history together, illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery.

Songs for a New World is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door