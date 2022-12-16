media release: The Songs for Hope Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to the Overture Center in Madison Wisconsin on Friday, December 16th at 7pm. This year marks the 10th year for the Songs for Hope Annual Holiday Spectacular.

In honor of our tenth year, this concert will include a Black holiday market. The market will feature Black vendors from around the state of Wisconsin. We are honored to support Black businesses during our 10 year celebration. Attendees will be able to make purchases during the intermission and after the show. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please email us here.

Prenicia Clifton started this concert series in 2012 in honor of her dad, a dedicated teacher and fierce advocate for youth. Each year the concert is dedicated to supporting youth enrichment initiatives from backpacks and coats for low-income children to holiday gifts and after-school programs, Prenicia is honored to dedicate this year’s performance to supporting Life Readiness Programming for young adults in Dane County.

Purchase Tickets

Prenicia Clifton is native of Kansas City, Missouri, and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has nearly three decades of performance experience under her belt. Prenicia Clifton started singing opera at age eight after she told her first voice teacher, Millicent Daugherty, that she wanted to sing like Whitney Houston; however her teacher told her that with her talent, she may not sing like Whitney Houston but would someday dine with kings and queens. Decades later, Clifton is an accomplished opera singer with credits in major opera houses around the world, including opening opera houses with Placido Domingo, sharing the stage with opera greats like Renee Fleming, Denyce Graves, Eric Owens and Grammy award winners Thomas Glenn, Adrienne Dandrich. On top of her annual concert, Prenicia invests her musical talents back into her community through teaching at UW-Madison's annual Summer Music Clinic, private vocal coachings, presentations throughout Dane County.

Youth Performance Opportunities: In an effort to "rise up and reach back" Prenicia invites young performers, community members, and local K-12 educators to attend this amazing concert featuring the founder of Black Music Matters. Young performers are also invited to perform with the Adrian Dunn Singers at the Songs for Hope Holiday Music Spectacular the evening of the 16th pending availability. If you have a youth that would be interested in performing, please register at the link below. Note: Minors must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or teacher.

Register Today!