ONLINE: Songs of Hope
media release: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4pm PST
This engaging event will feature performances by nine pairings of Seattle musicians, with accompanying video work by All is Well. Black Fret Executive Director Ben London (producer of past SMASH benefits) is supporting artist curation and outreach.
Lineup:
Dave Matthews w/Tomo Nakayama
Mike McCready of Pearl Jam w/The Black Tones
Chong the Nomad w/Caspar Babypants
The Head and the Heart, Allen Stone & Whitney Mongé
Duff McKagan w/Shaina Shepherd
Ayron Jones, Cameron Lavi-Jones & Lupe Flores
Naked Giants w/Mirrorgloss and DJ LBSTER de la HOYA
Stephanie Anne Johnson w/The Copper Trees
Adra Boo w/Nikhil Bagga and the SMASH House Band
Amazon Music has teamed up with SMASH as our global broadcast sponsor for Songs of Hope. With their generous support, Songs of Hope will be viewable on Amazon Music's Twitch Channel and Facebook page on November 22, at 4pm PST.