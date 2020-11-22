ONLINE: Songs of Hope

media release: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4pm PST

Tickets and link Here

This engaging event will feature performances by nine pairings of Seattle musicians, with accompanying video work by All is Well. Black Fret Executive Director Ben London (producer of past SMASH benefits) is supporting artist curation and outreach.

Lineup:

Dave Matthews w/Tomo Nakayama

Mike McCready of Pearl Jam w/The Black Tones

Chong the Nomad w/Caspar Babypants

The Head and the Heart, Allen Stone & Whitney Mongé

Duff McKagan w/Shaina Shepherd

Ayron Jones, Cameron Lavi-Jones & Lupe Flores

Naked Giants w/Mirrorgloss and DJ LBSTER de la HOYA

Stephanie Anne Johnson w/The Copper Trees

Adra Boo w/Nikhil Bagga and the SMASH House Band

Amazon Music has teamed up with SMASH as our global broadcast sponsor for Songs of Hope. With their generous support, Songs of Hope will be viewable on Amazon Music's Twitch Channel and Facebook page on November 22, at 4pm PST.