SONiA disappear fear, Open Mic with Nancy Scott

media release: SONiA disappear fear Zoom Concert and Open Mic

We will start with a song by Nancy Scott followed by a 30-minute concert with SONiA.

SONiA disappear fear

"Her songs are a vivid celebration of the human spirit in all its infinite manifestations", writes Don Kening- Chicago Daily Herald, "her music has a singular sound that makes labeling and categorizing a waste of time."SONiA disappear fear is a world class composer and artist. SONiA's talent of writing in a variety of genres and languages has garnered her a vast following worldwide. SONiAs double CD LiVE at MAXiMAL was in the first round running Grammy for Folk Album of the Year. Looking at her touring schedule past and future one can trace decades of dedication to various humanitarian and animal rights' causes. Her 2019 CD By My Silence is in response to the rise of hate and anti-Semitism around the world, while her 2020 compilation Love Out Loud encourages people to embrace their identity while highlighting the ongoing push for LGBT equality. From the Sydney Opera House to the Kerrville Folk Festival and a bomb shelter in the Negev, SONiA has shared stages and caves with many of her heroes; Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Nickel Creek, Green Day, Emmylou Harris, GEORGE, John Fullbright, Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Joan Jett, and Bruce Springsteen at the Light of Day Benefit concert (2014). She is honored to be endorsed by 7 international manufacturers including the SONiA Signature Model of Santa Cruz Guitar Company, Shubb Capos, Fishman Transducers, D'Addarrio, and John Pearse Strings. "The honesty of her songs touches the hearts and minds of people from a wide spectrum of social and ethnic backgrounds who share a positive world vision", says Rounder Records.

Followed by 90-minute Open Mic hosted by Nancy Scott

Contact Nancy at nancyscottmusic1@gmail.com if you want to perform in the Open Mic

Nancy Scott is a long-time performer who has been instrumental in encouraging other artists and promoting women's music. She hosted a monthly singer-songwriter circle at Patsy's Café in Austin for 9 years and she encourages new performers, while hosting the Living Room stage at NWMF every year. For over 45 years she has been creating songs, ranging from folk to blues blended with a touch of country, that draw upon her daily experiences and express her soul. She was selected for NWMFs open mic in 2004 and performed on the Spotlight Stage in 2007. In addition to her solo gigs, Nancy has played in the Peoples Orchestra of Austin and joined other musicians at Texas women's prisons, performed at benefits, and also did kid's shows for 6 years in the 90's. Her most recent recording is Heartprints in Clay, 1995. A new recording will be in the works within the year. She received the NWMF Jane Schliessman Award for Contributions to Women's Music in 2018.

Schedule - All shows start at 7pm (Central Time Zone)

7pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic

7:10-SONiA

7:45-9:00pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic