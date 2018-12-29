press release: SONiA has played many venues in Madison over the years as an individual artist and with her band Disappear Fear, including several Mad Folk events plus house concerts and block parties for our members. Disappear Fear has 17 Award winning CDs including first round Grammy entries for several albums.

SONiA is a world class composer and artist. She is the recipient of the Coin Of Honor from a joint coalition of United States military for her humanitarian efforts. She received the Spirit of Folk Music Award (2017) by Folk Alliance International.

SONiA’s latest double CD, “LIVE at MAXiMAL” was in the first round running Grammy for Folk Album of the Year. She is a featured artist (Hamburg 2018) for the VOICE PROJECT to free the imprisoned Nudem Durak who is jailed in Turkey for singing in Kurdish. This is also one of many projects SONiA embraces to live into the possibility that- when you disappear fear what you have is love.

From the Opera House in Sydney to the bomb shelters in the Middle East to the Kerrville Folk Festival, SONiA has shared the stages and studios with many of her heroes including Bruce Springsteen (Light of Day Benefit concert for Parkinson’s disease) Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Nickel Creek, Green Day, Emma Lou Harris, GEORGE, John Fullbright, Sheryl Crow, Jewel, Lucinda Williams, Joan Jett, and many more. She is endorsed by 7 international manufacturers including the SONiA Signature Model Santa Cruz Guitar, Shubb Capos, Fishman Transducers, Audix Microphones, John Pearse Strings,and D’Adarrio.

Says Rounder Records, “The honesty of her songs touches the hearts and minds of people from a wide spectrum of social and ethnic backgrounds who share a positive world vision. Please join us again in welcoming her back to Madison on December 29th at the Cabaret Room, our newest venue that we are trying out this season.

“Her songs are a vivid celebration of the human spirit in all its infinite manifestations…her music has a singular sound that makes labeling and categorizing a waste of time.” - Don Kening, Chicago Daily Herald