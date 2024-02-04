Sonic Groove Sessions

× Expand courtesy Cafe Coda Kevin Carnes (left) and Rob Dz in front of a brick wall. Kevin Carnes (left) and Rob Dz.

Improvisatory jam led by percussionist Kevin Carnes and vocalist Rob Dz, 7 pm Sundays. $10.

media release: No need to worry about sheet music or rehearsed performances here. It's all about going with the flow and embracing the unexpected.

Highlights of the evening include: A vibrant atmosphere where musicians of all abilities are encouraged to participate and explore their improvisational skills. A supportive and inclusive environment that fosters collaboration and experimentation. Freedom to create unique and spontaneous musical pieces, without boundaries or predefined rules. Opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and form impromptu bands or collaborations. A chance to discover new musical styles, learn from others, and broaden your horizons.

Whether you're a virtuoso or a beginner, this jam session is open to all. It's an incredible chance to learn, grow, and experience the thrill of making music in the moment. So, don't miss out on this extraordinary gathering of musical souls.

Invite your friends, family, and fellow music enthusiasts. Let's come together and create a night of unforgettable melodies, harmonies, and rhythms. See you there!