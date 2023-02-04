media release: A Room of One's Own and OutReach are thrilled to welcome Sophie Labelle to Madison!

This in an in person event at OutReach.

Sophie will be stopping in Madison for her International Trans Agenda Speaking Tour! It will be her last tour in a while, so don't miss this chance to meet her. During her talk, she will speak about her art and activism, her artistic process, comic-making, community building and empowerment through art. She also has a bunch of great jokes about TERFs. She will answer questions from the audience and sign books at the end.

Sophie Labelle is a neurodivergent trans cartoonist and novelist from Montréal, in French Canada. She is the author of the webcomic Assigned Male, which has been running since 2014, and the Ciel novel series. She likes to collect rocks and lives in Finland with her Finnish husband. ''The Best of Assigned Male'' was recently published by Hachette UK.

Event address:

2701 International Lane Ste 101