Sorting with Sarah

press release: Sorting may seem simple, but it encourages cognitive development by promoting critical thinking and problem-solving skills as participants decide what categories to use and what defines said categories. Picking up objects uses fine motor skills to build up finger and hand strength which can be used for other tasks, such as zipping, tying, or writing. Social and emotional development is also present as we share with others and deal with happiness or frustration.

This event is FREE for members and FREE with museum admission. No pre-registration is necessary.