Soul Doctors, Mason Meyer & the Stolen Thunder Band, Jenny Lupien
Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
Carlos Guzman/M.O.D. Media
The Soul Doctors
media release: NEW YEARS EVE! Come hang with us at Main Street Music & More in Brooklyn, WI on 102 Main Street
7pm Jenny Lupien
8pm Mason Meyer and the Stolen Thunder Band
9-11pm SOUL DOCTORS
No Cover Charge! 50/50 Raffles, Drink Specials !
