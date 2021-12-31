Soul Doctors, Mason Meyer & the Stolen Thunder Band, Jenny Lupien

to

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521

media release: NEW YEARS EVE! Come hang with us at Main Street Music & More in Brooklyn, WI on 102 Main Street

7pm Jenny Lupien 

8pm Mason Meyer and the Stolen Thunder Band

9-11pm SOUL DOCTORS 

No Cover Charge! 50/50 Raffles, Drink Specials ! 

Info

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
Music
608-291-2422
to
Google Calendar - Soul Doctors, Mason Meyer & the Stolen Thunder Band, Jenny Lupien - 2021-12-31 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Soul Doctors, Mason Meyer & the Stolen Thunder Band, Jenny Lupien - 2021-12-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Soul Doctors, Mason Meyer & the Stolen Thunder Band, Jenny Lupien - 2021-12-31 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Soul Doctors, Mason Meyer & the Stolen Thunder Band, Jenny Lupien - 2021-12-31 19:00:00 ical