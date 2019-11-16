The Soul Doctors, Payton Eilers

press release: Girls Rock Camp Fund Raiser - with music from the Soul Doctors and special guest Payton Eilers (a Girls Rock Camper!)

Proceeds to benefit Girls Rock Camp - Madison. This charity supports a culture of positive self-esteem and collaboration among girls while building community through music.

The Soul Doctors offer thoughtfully composed original tunes as well as good old-fashioned cover songs. Side effects may include increased joy, love and compassion! 2019 winner of the Overture Rising Stars - Adult category

Doors at 6:30 p.m., Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will end by 10 p.m. Come early to socialize. Beverages/Snacks are included in the ticket price.

November 16, 2019, The Sky Bar at Ovation 309, 309 W. Johnson St.

Tickets $30 suggested donation (2 for $50) Tickets can be reserved in advance at grcmadison@gmail.com

Sponsored by: Girls Rock Camp - Madison and Music Makes a Difference

www.musicmakeadifference- madison.com

www.girlsrockmadison.org

grcmadison@gmail.com