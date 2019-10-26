press release: On Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 8pm, Soul Message Band will perform at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Tickets are $10 in advance (https://soulmessageband.bpt.me/) and $15 at the door. Student tickets $5 off with a valid school ID. Advance ticket sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm

Soul Message Band: A soulful and infectious style crafted around classic organ grooves, and rooted in the tradition of great Hammond B3 organists like Jimmy Smith, Jimmy McGriff, Charles Earland, Jack McDuff, and “Groove” Holmes.

SMB is founded on the enduring partnership of Chris Foreman, the Chicago-based and nationally celebrated Hammond B3 jazz organist, and the always solid drummer, Greg Rockingham, aka “The Rock.” Greg and Chris have a 25-year history of collaboration, including groups like the Deep Blue Organ Trio. Mr. Rockingham and Mr. Foreman have an unmistakable chemistry that has taken them from Chicago to Jazz Clubs and Arenas around the world as both headliners and as an opening group for Steely Dan.

The Group adds Chicago heavyweight and international musician Geof Bradfield on alto sax, and Lee Rothenberg on guitar.

Soul Message Band is celebrating the release of their new record Soulful Days, on the Delmark Label.