media release: Come out to Briarpatch Youth Services for the Soulful Saturdays Maker's Market on June 26, 8am-12pm! Briarpatch is located at 2720 Rimrock Rd, Madison, WI 53713.

There will be sellers of all ages. Visit us there and you’ll see tons of work from our shop: zines, jewelry, books, prints, cards, and more. Other makers include: GK Visions, Queen P's Throne and Simone Lawrence. Check out the Facebook event here