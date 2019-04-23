Sound Mindset

to Google Calendar - Sound Mindset - 2019-04-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sound Mindset - 2019-04-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sound Mindset - 2019-04-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - Sound Mindset - 2019-04-23 18:30:00

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Poetry by Durango McMurphy, live painting by Mara Melter & Tom Schmidt, stand up comedy from Matt Jordan storytelling by Crowe, Music by Santana Flint, MoodTrain, MT and the Don’t Bees, Amber Sebastian, and an open group jam at the end of the show!   

Hosted by Travis Ziegler of Sound Mindset Productions and Brink Lounge Madison.

https://www.facebook.com/events/530027714153825/  

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Events
608-661-8599
to Google Calendar - Sound Mindset - 2019-04-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sound Mindset - 2019-04-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sound Mindset - 2019-04-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - Sound Mindset - 2019-04-23 18:30:00