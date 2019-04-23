press release: Poetry by Durango McMurphy, live painting by Mara Melter & Tom Schmidt, stand up comedy from Matt Jordan storytelling by Crowe, Music by Santana Flint, MoodTrain, MT and the Don’t Bees, Amber Sebastian, and an open group jam at the end of the show!

Hosted by Travis Ziegler of Sound Mindset Productions and Brink Lounge Madison.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/530027714153825/