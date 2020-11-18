ONLINE: Sound of Metal

press release: USA | 130 minutes | R | Online Screening | Dir. Darius Marder

Wednesday, November 18th | 7:00PM

We have been generously given another sneak screening this semester! This time it's a new drama called Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke.

Synopsis: During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career – and with it his life – is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew. Utilizing startling, innovative sound design techniques, director Darius Marder takes audiences inside Ruben’s experience to vividly recreate his journey into a rarely examined world.

Trailer: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=VFOrGkAvjAE

Like other online screenings that we have done in the past, reply to the link below before 7:00pm on the 18th for a chance to watch the film. There are only a limited number of virtual screener links that are able to be sent out, so be ready at 7:00pm to get in the queue to watch the film.

Here is the RSVP link: http://amazonscreenings. com/SOMwudfilm

This film is available to anyone interested.