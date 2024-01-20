media release: Darlington's Pop Factory Players are thrilled to announce their upcoming production of the classic musical The Sound of Music. Set to captivate audiences with its timeless story and unforgettable music, this beloved musical will come to life on the stage at the Leona M. Haven’s Theatre located at Darlington High School. Opening weekend is Saturday, January 20, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 21 at 1:30 p.m. The following weekend dates and times are Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 28 at 1:30 p.m.

The Pop Factory Players have been diligently rehearsing to deliver a memorable performance that will transport theatergoers to the hills of Austria. With a talented cast, stunning costumes, and a set designed to enchant, this production promises to be a must-see for families and fans of musical theater alike. Join us as we follow the heartwarming journey of Maria, a spirited young nun turned governess, as she brings music and joy to the von Trapp family in the face of the looming threat of World War II. The Sound of Music promises to be an unforgettable

theatrical experience, celebrating the power of love, family, and the magic of music. Don't miss your chance to experience this iconic musical on the Darlington stage. Save the date for an evening filled with joy, laughter, and the enchanting melodies of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The Pop Factory Players' production of The Sound of Music is produced with special permission from Concord Theatricals.

$15.00 per ticket at the door, cash or check only. Checks can be made out to Pop Factory Players.