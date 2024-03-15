Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: The SoundBillies is a Madison area band, together now for more than four years. While their first love is bluegrass, they also enjoy blues, country, folk and gospel. They are Dave Huntley on banjo, David Nedveck on dobro, Eric Brodsky on mandolin, Joe Irvin on guitar and Peter Anderson on bass.