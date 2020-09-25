ONLINE: SoundWaves

press release: From Minuscule to Massive: The Universe According to IceCube

What's it like spending the winter in Antarctica (hint: cold)? How can we understand all that ice? Why do we study the universe from such a remote place, and what do we learn about things both big and small? How does music express the universe? Find out in the first (virtual) SoundWaves event of the 2020-21 year, focusing on the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, a research space in Antarctica.

Featuring: Benjamin Eberhardt and Kathrin Mallot (IceCube Collaboration), Delia Tosi (WIPAC), Rasha Abbasi (Loyola University Chicago), Paolo Desiati (WIPAC) and Daniel Grabois (Music, SoundWaves curator).

