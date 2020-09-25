ONLINE: SoundWaves

RSVP

press release: From Minuscule to Massive: The Universe According to IceCube

What's it like spending the winter in Antarctica (hint: cold)? How can we understand all that ice? Why do we study the universe from such a remote place, and what do we learn about things both big and small? How does music express the universe? Find out in the first (virtual) SoundWaves event of the 2020-21 year, focusing on the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, a research space in Antarctica.

Featuring: Benjamin Eberhardt and Kathrin Mallot (IceCube Collaboration), Delia Tosi (WIPAC), Rasha Abbasi (Loyola University Chicago), Paolo Desiati (WIPAC) and Daniel Grabois (Music, SoundWaves curator).

Sign up to receive the weblink.

Info

Lectures & Seminars
Music
608-316-4382
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: SoundWaves - 2020-09-25 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: SoundWaves - 2020-09-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: SoundWaves - 2020-09-25 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: SoundWaves - 2020-09-25 19:30:00 ical