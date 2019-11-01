SoundWaves

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: "Looking Up/Looking Down" is a tadada Scientific Lab production. Explore how waves inform our existence, from the interior of the Earth to the origin of the universe, with the band Mr. Chair; film segments by Ethan Parrish, Alex Miranda and Mike Gorski; art by Rhea Ewing; and Vilas Distinguished Professor Stephen Meyers.

Free (except for food or beverage purchases). Registration is requested.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
