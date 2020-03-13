press release: We humans love to create systems: governments, transportation routes, cell phone networks, musical languages. The universe, too, is a great systematizer. But what happens when systems break down? When a star gives up the ghost? When the flow of information in a democracy meets a serious obstacle? When a sprawling empire meets its demise? When an epidemic wipes out many systems at once? When musical harmony is stretched to the breaking point? Find out in the first SoundWaves event of 2020.

Featuring:

Ellen Zweibel (astronomy)

(astronomy) Michael Wagner (journalism and mass communication)

(journalism and mass communication) Leonora Neville (history)

(history) Nasia Safdar (medicine)

(medicine) Daniel Grabois (music and SoundWaves curator)

(music and SoundWaves curator) Faculty and students (Mead Witter School of Music)

Free (except for food or beverage purchases). Registration is requested.