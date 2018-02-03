× Expand UW Marching Band members perform at the annual Souper Bowl.

press release: The Habitat for Humanity- Campus Chapter University of Wisconsin Madison will be holding their 22nd annual Souper Bowl fundraiser on February 3, 2018. It is the largest annual fundraiser for the Campus Chapter, and their longest-running fundraiser! The Saturday Before the NFL Super Bowl, the entire Madison community is invited to Madison West High School to personally select a handcrafted ceramic soup bowl (donated by area high school students and professional potters) and receive a meal of soup, salad, bread, and dessert for a donation of just $15, or $35 for a family of four. Raffle tickets are $1 or 6 for $5!

The Habitat for Humanity-Campus Chapter, led by students, aims to help the community through greater housing stability. Their goal is to raise enough money to sponsor a student-built house every academic school year. Help support this great cause!