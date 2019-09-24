South Madison Art & Placemaking
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: South Madison Art/Placemaking
Sign Up Today! Looking for south side residents to spend 1-2 hours to meet with city staff to discuss art/cultural expression and to discuss how better to bicycle safely around the neighborhood.
Art and Placemaking Walk
Tuesday, September 24
Karin Wolf, Madison Arts Coordinator, will explore ideas of how art can inspire a story with meaning. You will visit several locations and share your ideas. This interactive session on Tuesday, September 24, and a follow-up session on October 22, will lead to a new, resident-inspired artform. Connected with the update to the South Madison Plan, this is a way to express what your neighborhood means to you. Tuesday, Sept 24 and Oct 22, 6:00 – 7:45pm.