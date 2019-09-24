press release: South Madison Art/Placemaking

Sign Up Today! Looking for south side residents to spend 1-2 hours to meet with city staff to discuss art/cultural expression and to discuss how better to bicycle safely around the neighborhood.

Art and Placemaking Walk

Tuesday, September 24

Karin Wolf, Madison Arts Coordinator, will explore ideas of how art can inspire a story with meaning. You will visit several locations and share your ideas. This interactive session on Tuesday, September 24, and a follow-up session on October 22, will lead to a new, resident-inspired artform. Connected with the update to the South Madison Plan, this is a way to express what your neighborhood means to you. Tuesday, Sept 24 and Oct 22, 6:00 – 7:45pm.

• Register for September 24

• Register for October 22