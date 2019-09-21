South Madison Voters Town Hall

press release: Join South Madison Voters for our first South Madison Town Hall on Saturday September 21, from 1 to 3pm at the Villager Mall Community Center on South Park St.Hear from your state Representatives Shelia Stubbs and Jimmy Anderson as well as city of Madison Alders Sheri Carter and Tag Evers. Attendees will have a chance to hear from their representatives as well as ask any questions they may have.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook. com/events/2338980419691794/