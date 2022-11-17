South Pinckney Street Public Art

press release: The Madison Arts Commission (MAC) has selected Minnesota-based metal artist Sunghee Min to create a pair of sculptures in a new median in the 200 block of S Pinckney Street. Min’s works Greeting Arc I & Greeting Arc II will flank the crosswalk leading across the median between the current NoVo Apartments complex and the soon-to-be constructed hotel on the north side of Pinckney. The median will be completed in 2023.

Two of Sunghee Min’s works were featured as part of Monona Terrace’s 2022 Art on the Rooftop exhibition. Min was a top selection of the Madison Arts Commission (MAC) for that show and is happy to be invited back to Madison to work with the City again to feature two different pieces in the median.

Min, a Midwest regional public artist based in Roseville, Minnesota, uses metal to build abstract forms. "Public art enables me to explore beyond the interests and concerns of my own aesthetics and background. I like to incorporate simple geometric shapes for its universal familiarity and recognition," said Min. Click here to learn more about Sunghee Min.

MAC is excited about the exposure these works will receive. The S Pinckney Street median occupies a high traffic area in the downtown core and will be passed by thousands of pedestrian and drivers as well as visitors to Wisconsin’s State Capitol.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend a virtual artist talk with Sunghee Min on November 17 from 12-1pm to learn about her work & her proposed sculptures for this space. We hope to record the meeting and share it on the Madison Arts website following the event for those unable to attend.

Register to attend: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvduGqqz8iEtO1IHbhbxdzz6h3SrJcy-mO

About the Madison Arts Commission

The Madison Arts Commission (MAC), an 11-member citizen commission appointed by the Mayor to advise the City about matters of arts and culture. MAC’s mission is to foster arts appreciation by initiating partnerships, developing new audiences, and sponsoring diverse artistic activities by emerging and established artists and arts organizations while preserving Madison’s rich artistic tradition. To support a full creative life for all, The Madison Arts Commission commits to championing policies and practices of cultural equity that empower a just, inclusive, equitable city.