Southdale Neighborhood Public Transit Meeting

media release: The city of Fitchburg and Madison Metro will be hosting a public meeting concerning public transit access in the Southdale neighborhood on Wednesday, May 11, from 6-7:30 PM at Doxa Church, 2700 Novation Pkwy, Madison, WI 53713. Staff will provide a background on the network redesign process to date and potential service options available to Southdale residents. Staff will answer questions about the service options and gather feedback from residents on the options. The meeting will also be broadcast live and recorded by FACTv. If attending virtually, please use this link.

Please contact Andrew McFadden at andrew.mcfadden@fitchburgwi.gov or (608) 270-4261 for more information.