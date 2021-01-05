ONLINE: Southeast Wisconsin Construction Roadbuilding Training Program
press release: Join WRTP/BIG STEP for an information session about our upcoming Roadbuilding Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program (TrANS) on Tuesday, January 5.
The TrANS Road Building Certificate Program is an intensive, non-paid road construction preparation program geared toward preparing individuals to meet the workforce needs of contractors* on specific DOT projects. The training includes the North America’s Building Trades Union Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3) training and certification program.
Classes in the program include:
• Apprenticeship Readiness
• OSHA certification
• First Aid/CPR
• Flaggers Training
• Green Building
• Construction Math
• Tools & Materials Identification
• Basic Blueprint Reading
• Aerial/Boom Lift
• CDL Preparation
• Hands On Projects
Classes start January 11, and will be held Monday through Friday, 8 AM - 12 PM virtually on Zoom.
If you are interested in joining the class, email Stephanie Johnston at sjohnston@wrtp.org to register for the information session!