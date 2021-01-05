ONLINE: Southeast Wisconsin Construction Roadbuilding Training Program

press release: Join WRTP/BIG STEP for an information session about our upcoming Roadbuilding Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program (TrANS) on Tuesday, January 5.

The TrANS Road Building Certificate Program is an intensive, non-paid road construction preparation program geared toward preparing individuals to meet the workforce needs of contractors* on specific DOT projects. The training includes the North America’s Building Trades Union Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3) training and certification program.

Classes in the program include:

•         Apprenticeship Readiness

•         OSHA certification

•         First Aid/CPR

•         Flaggers Training

•         Green Building

•         Construction Math

•         Tools & Materials Identification

•         Basic Blueprint Reading

•         Aerial/Boom Lift

•         CDL Preparation

•         Hands On Projects

Classes start January 11, and will be held Monday through Friday, 8 AM - 12 PM virtually on Zoom.

If you are interested in joining the class, email Stephanie Johnston at sjohnston@wrtp.org to register for the information session!

262-619-6560
