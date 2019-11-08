RSVP for Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Conference

press release: The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is partnering to co-host the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Conference and Resource Fair (S WI Vet Con 2019 ) on November 19, 2019, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison WI located at 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way from 8:45am -2:30p.m.

Other hosts include, the Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC) of Eagle Country (serving Crawford, Juneau, Richland and Sauk Counties), together with eight other ADRC counties in Southern Wisconsin: Dane, Rock, Jefferson, Dodge, Columbia, Green, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette.

The ADRC agencies in these counties are also partnering with their local County Veterans Service Officers.

This is the first time an event like this has been held in Wisconsin.

The purpose of the Veteran’s Conference is for veterans, their families and friends to learn about a variety of local resources, participate in breakout sessions and an opportunity to socialize with other veterans.

The Conference’s Key Note Speaker will be Karen Vaughn. Karen is the mother of fallen US Navy SEAL, Aaron Carson Vaughn. On August 6, 2011 Aaron was killed in action in the Tangi River Valley of Afghanistan when a chopper carrying thirty Americans was shot from the sky while rushing into battle. Since then, Karen has become an influential supporter of Veterans and the military.

The Conference is for Veterans of all ages. A few of the breakout session topics covered will be:

VA Golden Age Games- VA staff Joe Naylor and Greg Willenbucher

Pension with Aid and Attendance and Survivor Benefits

Travel Resources to VA Appointments and Other Community Based Resources- VA Staff Justin Kramer speaking

Service-connected Disabilities to Include Presumptive Disabilities

Caregiver and Dementia Information and Resources- VA Staff Margaret Flood speaking

Mission Act Updates and VA Eligibility- VA Staff Carol Walsh and Tony Dargiewicz speaking

DNR – Licensing. Permits, and Accessible Parks and Recreation

Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals

Adaptive Sports and VA Alternative Whole Health Therapies- VA staff Dr. Jennifer McDonald speaking

To attend this event please call #(608) 240-7400 or stop into your local ADRC office to register and pick your no cost lunch options. Veterans can also register with their local County Veteran Service Office as well. Please also ask about no cost transportation assistance when registering. Deadline to register has been extended to November 8, 2019.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is a resource for information and assistance on all aspects of life relating to aging or living with a disability. The ADRC provides information on a broad range of programs and services, helps people understand the various long-term care options available to them, helps people apply for programs and benefits and services as the access point to publicly funded long-term care. ADRC services are free and confidential.