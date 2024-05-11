media release: ​ Families are invited to attend the Southwest Family Resource Fair at Meadowridge Library on Saturday, May 11, from 11am-3pm.

Families living in southwest Madison and beyond can stop by Meadowridge Library throughout the day to learn more about the organizations and resources available in their community. Many partners from the area will be in attendance to provide information, give away free items, and connect people to services.

Family-friendly activities will include a photo booth from 11am - 1pm, face painting from 1-3pm, and art activities available throughout! Light snacks and music will be provided, as well, and each attendee will receive a free We Read bag. Community partners will table to share information on navigating health, wellness, employment, transportation and other critical resources.

The resource fair will also serve as the culminating event for a small group of teens who have been participating in a multi-week brand merchandising workshop at the library. Attendees can support youth artists by browsing or purchasing stickers, keychains, tote bags, buttons and other items made by and for teenagers in the community. All sales will be cash-only.

Participating organizations include: