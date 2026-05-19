WUD Lakeside Cinema: An evil alien theme-park owner (Danny DeVito) tries to kidnap Bugs Bunny (Billy West), who challenges him to a basketball game that includes NBA legends Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan. PG, 1996. Free.

media release: Celebrate the summer every Monday with WUD Film with our monthly themes: of Sports (June), Under the Lake (July), and Back to the '80s (August)!

All Films FREE at the Memorial Union Terrace Every Monday Night!