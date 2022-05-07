media release: Historic Milwaukee’s Spaces & Traces program will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022. This year celebrates the 40th annual Spaces & Traces and will offer guided tours of restored and newly constructed apartments, condos, hotels, commercial spaces and more in Milwaukee’s Downtown, Westown, Yankee Hill, and Third Ward neighborhoods.

Tour Tickets: Members: $20; Non-Member: $25; Volunteer $10

What’s included with a ticket?

Access to all tour locations on May 7

All virtual lectures and recordings

Paper pamphlet with tour map. Due to the high cost of paper supplies and an effort to reduce waste, please note the pamphlet will replace the printed booklet this year.

Tour Locations

The following locations will be open to tour on May 7 from 9 am – 5 pm. Visitors will be able to see condo units, apartments and common areas. Additional locations will be added to the tour. Visit the website for the most up to date list.

Breakwater Condominiums: 1313 N Franklin Pl

Lake Bluff Condominiums: 1300 N Prospect Ave

Dubbel Dutch Hotel (Koeffler-Baumgarten Double House): 817 N Marshall St

Falk Legal Group (Historic James Ilsley House): 1037 N Astor St

Immanuel Presbyterian Church: 1100 N Astor St

Kinn Guesthouse Downtown Milwaukee: 600 N Broadway

Plankinton Clover Apartments (Plankinton Arcade): 161 W Wisconsin Ave

The Grand (Wisconsin Hotel): 720 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive

Broadway Condominiums: 235 N Broadway

Pritzlaff Lofts: 311 N Plankinton Ave

Soap Works Lofts: 418 N 3rd St

Volunteer

Historic Milwaukee is seeking volunteers to help lead tours and direct visitors through featured properties. Bonus! Volunteer tickets are $10. Learn more about volunteering here.