Spaghetti Dinner
Blessed Sacrament Church 2116 Hollister Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726
press release: The Catholic Parish and Community of Blessed Sacrament is hosting an all you can eat spaghetti and salad dinner.
Bring your friends and family to share a meal and enjoy our community fellowship. All are welcome.
- Spaghetti and Salad Dinner
- Beer and Wine Cash Bar
- Homemade Desserts (donations accepted)
- Children age 4 and under eat FREE
Hurry, purchase your tickets today!
Tickets available at the door for cash, check, or credit card
