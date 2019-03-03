Spaghetti Dinner

to Google Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-03-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-03-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-03-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-03-03 12:00:00

Buy Tickets

Blessed Sacrament Church 2116 Hollister Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release: The Catholic Parish and Community of Blessed Sacrament is hosting an all you can eat spaghetti and salad dinner.

Bring your friends and family to share a meal and enjoy our community fellowship. All are welcome.

  • Spaghetti and Salad Dinner
  • Beer and Wine Cash Bar
  • Homemade Desserts (donations accepted)
  • Children age 4 and under eat FREE

Hurry, purchase your tickets today!

Tickets available at the door for cash, check, or credit card

Info
Blessed Sacrament Church 2116 Hollister Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
c
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-03-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-03-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-03-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-03-03 12:00:00