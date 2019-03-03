Spaghetti Dinner

press release: The Catholic Parish and Community of Blessed Sacrament is hosting an all you can eat spaghetti and salad dinner.

Bring your friends and family to share a meal and enjoy our community fellowship. All are welcome.

Spaghetti and Salad Dinner

Beer and Wine Cash Bar

Homemade Desserts (donations accepted)

Children age 4 and under eat FREE

Hurry, purchase your tickets today!

Tickets available at the door for cash, check, or credit card