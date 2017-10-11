Spandex and Suplex

6-9 pm: If you’re obsessed with GLOW on Netflix, why not put on some spandex, slip on some leg warmers and let Madison's teleport you back to the 1980s. Don't forget the blue eye shadow for an evening of slinging and swinging — as a crew of local female bartenders rock a GLOW-themed cocktail menu with spirits from Chicago Distilling (home to the famed Blind Tiger Bourbon, which sounds like a low-down dirty wrestling move to us) and liqueurs and vermouths from Brovo Spirits out of Washington. Your choice of full or half nelson is complimentary.