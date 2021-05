press release: Neighborhood House is offering a fun way to practice your Spanish this summer with Spanish Conversation Hour. Folks from all different speaking levels, countries, and ages are welcome to join as we celebrate the language, cultures, and communities in Madison. Wednesdays at 5:30 pm starting June 2. No sign-up required.

Contact info@ neighborhoodhousemadison.org with questions, comments, or concerns. Website: https:// neighborhoodhousemadison.org/