ONLINE: Spanish-English Storytime

media release: Storytime on Zoom from Mexico! Senorita Vanessa will share fun language games in Spanish and English.

Vanessa Wendt is a fun-loving and energetic English teacher in Mexico who grew up at the Monona Public Library and has been doing bilingual storytimes with us occasionally for a few years. She also does storytimes in Mexico.

She comes from a storytelling family that relishes in reading and learning! She loves teaching, talking, and playing learning games with children.

She really looks forward to taking the flavor of Mexico to the bilingual storytimes that will be shared by the Monona Public library with kids around the globe!

Spanish is a very versatile language and is spoken in many, many parts of the world. (It is the official language in 20 countries, each with its own culture and heritage.) That combined with English, also being a truly international language, makes a Spanish & English bilingual storytime an exceptional opportunity for kids and adults to broaden their horizons!