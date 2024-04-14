SpareTime Bluegrass, Liberty Prairie, Squirrel Gravy, open mic
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: The Southern WI Bluegrass Music Assoc, Inc Spring Fundraiser features the Spare Time Bluegrass Band, Squirrel Gravey and members of Liberty Prairie.
SWBMAI will pay special tribute to Jim Robarts a longtime member and musician.
$5 suggested donation
harmonybarandgrill.com
