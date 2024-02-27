Spark Solutions for Senior Living

media release: Join a creative brainstorming session that brings people with various life experiences and expertise to the table to spark solutions for new ways to approach senior living - now and in the future. Whether you’ve faced such challenges with family already or see it looming, we want to hear your perspective and ideas.

Coming together at StartingBlock on February 27th, our goal is to ideate new possibilities to the current broken system of senior living and make connections to carry the conversation beyond just ideas.

Mel Butcher and Anne Michels will be facilitating the session. Please let us know by Valentine’s Day if you’ll be joining us.

Free event by Green Pastures Living Inc, a non-profit organization. Soup and crackers will be provided.