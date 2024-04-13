RSVP for Sparkles & Smiles Gala

media release: Affordable Dental Care of Madison is hosting its inaugural gala, Sparkles and Smiles, from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. The gala looks to raise awareness of affordable, compassionate dental care in the Madison community.

The evening will include networking, dinner, live music, dancing and exclusive silent auction items. Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup and Television Wisconsin host Lee Acker will serve as emcees.

“The inaugural Sparkles and Smiles gala supports our mission of increasing access to oral healthcare,” Affordable Dental Care Executive Director Areli Estrada said. “As a non-profit clinic, we are deeply passionate about strengthening communities and helping people with their smiles.”

Tickets for the event are $120 and can be purchased at https://adc.ticketspice.com/ sparkles-and-smiles-gala. Corporate sponsorships also are available through March 20.

To learn more, visit: https://www. affordabledentalmadison.org/ gala.

About Affordable Dental Care

Affordable Dental Care looks to restore hope, health and opportunity by providing quality dental care to the uninsured and underinsured across Wisconsin. We aim to address health equity concerns, eliminate barriers to access and make a positive impact through our unwavering commitment to awareness, education, patient advocacy, community engagement and the guiding principles of our faith.