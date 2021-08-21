The Sparks Band with Dr. Bop & the Headliners members

media release: This is a free event and will be available on a first come first serve basis. Family, friends, and bandmates of Ned Engelhart and Lonnie Byornstad will gather together for a musical celebration to honor their lives at the High Noon Saloon on Saturday, August 21, from 2;00-6:00 PM. Former members of Dr. Bop and the Headliners will join with Madison’s Sparks Band and others to play some favorites and tell a story or two. Close friends Ned (Ferret de Monte Christo) and Lonnie (Yuki Binapor) enjoyed three decades plus entertaining side by side with Dr. Bop troupes, and both played in popular Madison-based bands previously. All are invited to share in the musical memorial.