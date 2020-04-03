SPAYghetti Dinner

press release: Join Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue for our 9th Annual SPAYghetti (no balls) Dinner! We will have lots of delicious food including spaghetti, bread, and salad with our amazing as always homemade vegetarian spaghetti sauce! For dessert we offer an array of homemade treats at our bake sale.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. If you can’t stay, get a doggy bag to go! Or make a night of it and bring your friends. Get a table of 8 for $100, which includes limited edition wine glasses for you to take home and service to your table.

New this year, we present to you our Pawsta Pup Delivery Service. Give us a call and we will package it up and one of our awesome adoptable dogs (and volunteer) will bring it to your door!

We are also bringing back our ever popular Wine Pull. $20 gets you a surprise bottle! Everyone is a winner! You could win a bottle of wine valued from $15 or over $100, or a trip for wine-tasting.

If wine isn’t your thing, don’t fret, we will have a gift basket raffle as well. For only a couple bucks, you could win something big! Check out our website for a sneak peak on raffle items!

We are now offering sponsorship opportunities. If you or your company are wanting to get more involved with saving animals, here is your chance. Check out our sponsorship page for all of the details.

For all of the details & to order tickets, visit: www.sftsrescue.org/spayghetti

