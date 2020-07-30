ONLINE: Speakeasy

RSVP here.

press release: Wisconsin Watch presents our next event in the series, Speakeasy: Casual conversations, serious issues.

Join Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall and three former Wisconsin Watch interns for a lively discussion on how they are covering the pandemic around the world. Dee J. Hall will be joined by Rory Linnane, a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter based in Milwaukee, Alec Luhn, a Russia correspondent for The Telegraph based in Moscow, and Tegan Wendland, lead coastal reporter at New Orleans Public Radio. As a guest at this free event, you’ll be welcome to ask questions.

Speakeasy: How former Wisconsin Watch interns are covering the pandemic around the world will be held Thursday, July 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. Central Time.

Wisconsin Watch is the news outlet of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization covering issues impacting quality of life in Wisconsin. We produce fact-checked reporting guided by three values: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions.

