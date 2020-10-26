ONLINE: Speaking Peace in a Climate of Conflict

press release: Public language is riddled with triggers. Many ordinary words are “loaded.” Kind, civil, thoughtful conversation can sometimes veer into thickets of misunderstanding over an ill-chosen metaphor or thoughtless euphemism. But what if, within this jungle of words, we could employ strategies to refine clarity, maintain integrity, and deepen authenticity—both in how we see, and in what we say?

True to her commitment to care for words, author and educator, Marilyn McEntyre, will explore how good writers and speakers navigate the choppy waters of public discourse. Their language choices, and ours, are ethically consequential. From them we may be able to glean some tips about how to be more deft, engaging, surprising, generous and life-giving when we speak.

Join us for a presentation based on Marilyn’s most recent book, Speaking Peace in a Climate of Conflict, and the new edition of her earlier book, Caring for Words in a Culture of Lies, from which she will offer reflections on how to make our word work peace work.

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom. If you are interested in attending in person, please indicate your interest when you register.

About Marilyn McEntyre

Marilyn McEntyre’s books and teaching focus on spirituality, reading, writing, and healing. Her recent books include Speaking Peace in a Climate of Conflict (Eerdmans, 2020); Caring for Words in a Culture of Lies (Eerdmans, 2nd ed. 2020); When Poets Pray (Eerdmans, 2019); and Make a List: How a Simple Practice Can Change Your Life and Open Your Heart (Eerdmans, 2018). Two books that draw on her work as a hospice volunteer are A Faithful Farewell (Eerdmans, 2015) and A Long Letting Go (Eerdmans, 2015). She has taught college students, seminarians, medical students and adult learners for many years and leads retreats and writing workshops around the country. She loves to coach both experienced writers and anyone who wants to write, just to see what happens. You can find out more about her at www.marilynmcentyre.com.