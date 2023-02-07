Speaking with Music

× Expand courtesy Prairie Jewelers A person leaning on a display case. Art Fish

media release: Art Fish, Owner of Prairie Jewelers, a Landmark Jewelry Destination for Jewelry for Over 100 Years, Shares Tips and Trends, Plus a Look at Amethyst, February’s Popular Birthstone, at “All About Jewelry” -Deforest Public Library, Feb 7, 6 pm.

“Choosing a piece of jewelry can be intimating, especially when you’re making lifetime purchases like engagement and wedding rings, and other pieces you’ll treasure for a long time.

“You need to know how to shop for jewelry that will be treasured for a lifetime,” said Art Fish, owner of Prairie Jewelers. “You want to get it right. It’s important to have someone steer you through the process without pressure, about what pieces may be the best choices for you and your budget.”

Prairie Jewelers was recently recognized as the “Best Jewelry Store’ in the 2022 “Best of Sun Prairie Readers’ awards held annually by the Star newspaper.

Fish has worked in the jewelry business for over 30 years. He purchased the Sun Prairie store two years ago. Previously, he was the Sales Manager at Goodman’s Jewelers on State Street in Madison.

Take Care of Your Keepsakes

You may not realize that settings on rings or clasps on necklaces and bracelets may deteriorate with constant wear and may need a jeweler’s attention. “You could have broken or worn prongs around the stones in a ring that could cause a stone to fall out,” said Fish. “That’s not something most people think about until an accident happens. Have a jeweler take a close look at the jewelry you enjoy wearing on a regular basis.”

Do you know the best ways to store jewelry at home? Fish will share tips for protecting those special pieces from various elements like heat, dust and excessive light.

If, like many people, you have boxes of jewelry you seldom wear, Fish has an idea for you.

“Consider repurposing a piece of jewelry like a bracelet or pendant. We love seeing how a repurposed piece of jewelry gives the wearer something new to enjoy from jewelry they hardly ever wore before, much less seldom looked at.”

After the program, Fish is available to clean pieces of jewelry (no charge) from audience members as time allows.