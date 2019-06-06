Special Olympics State Summer Games

press release: More than 1,300 athletes from across Wisconsin will converge at UW-Stevens Point to compete in swimming, track & field and soccer at the 2019 State Summer Games June 6-9. This is the 40th anniversary of Special Olympics Wisconsin’s largest annual sports event taking place on the UW-Stevens Point campus.

The three-day event officially kicks off on Thursday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. with the Parade of Athletes and Opening Ceremony. Fans, supporters, volunteers and law enforcement officers will welcome athletes as they enter UW-Stevens Point’s Colman Track for the Opening Ceremony starting at 7:00 p.m.

To celebrate 40 years of calling UW-Stevens Point home for the Summer Games, the Opening Ceremony will be hosted by Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. UW-Stevens Point Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Al Thompson and legendary UW-Stevens Point basketball coach Jack Bennett will also speak during the Ceremony. The program will also include performances, video tributes, the induction of the two newest members into Special Olympics Wisconsin’s Dennis H. Alldridge Hall of Fame, and additional guest speakers, including actress Amy Pietz. Pietz, who is the sister of a Special Olympics athlete from Milwaukee, is known for her starring roles in the sitcoms Caroline in the City and Aliens in America, as well as her recurring role in the hit comedy, The Office.

“This is always such an exciting time of year for us here at Special Olympics Wisconsin. The Summer Games are the centerpiece of our year-round sports programming. But this year’s event is extra special because we get to celebrate 40 amazing years of the Summer Games happening on the UW-Stevens Point campus. The university and the city of Stevens Point have been such incredible hosts and we hope the community will come out to UW-Stevens Point to see how fun this event is,” said Kathleen Roach, President and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin. “Whether it’s as a spectator or volunteer, I guarantee that once you experience a Summer Games at UW-Stevens Point, you’ll be hooked.”

Competition will take place on Friday, June 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 1,357 athletes from 120 agencies across the state will compete in 56 events and a soccer tournament. Competition will also include 11 unified teams competing in the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x100 meter walking relay. Unified teams consist of athletes with intellectual disabilities teamed up with partners without intellectual disabilities.