press release: SPHERES is a translocal manifestation of the divine through fashion, dance, and immersive secrecy. 100% of revenue generated from this experience is reinvested into the arts.

November 17, 2018,7:00PM - 1:00AM, Madison venue announced day of via text to ticket holders

RSVP DEADLINE: Midnight, November 16, 2018

COST: $20