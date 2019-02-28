RSVP for Spice Box: Fish Stew & Cilantro Rice

press release: Learn how to create simple, easy, and delicious recipes using fresh ingredients and fragrant spices. Huma Siddiqui uses her culinary knowledge from her journey through four continents to bring a fusion style of flavors from her home land in Pakistan. Classes are demo-style with tasting of dishes by class participants and recipes to take home. Recipes included with this class: Fish Stew (cod in spicy coconut milk sauce with red onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic and cilantro); Cilantro Rice (basmati rice with cilantro and lime). Youth Accepted: Ages 9 and up. Instructor: Huma Siddiqui (White Jasmine)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 7

Registration Deadline: Thursday, February 28

Price: $36/$28 for Olbrich member