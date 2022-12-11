The Spine Stealers, Lone Goat Rodeo

media release: Featuring The Spine Stealers and Lone Goat Rodeo.

Tim Eddy curates this series of singer/songwriters from the Driftless Area. Support local artists by joining us for a night of original music with several songwriters, all on the stage together, sharing their music round robin style.

If you would like to take part on stage, please contact Tim Eddy. No cover, but tips for artists are always welcome.