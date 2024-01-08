× Expand Ian Schultz Two people in the woods. The Spine Stealers

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 46 | January 8, 2024 at Up North Bar Madison.

Free Show 6:30-9:30pm, Tips Encouraged.

LADIES NIGHT featuring 3 bands:

The Spine Stealers

Wild Violets

Majeska Monday Band - Ben Majeska (Armchair Boogie), Teresa Hardy (People Brothers Band), Melissa Weishaar (Wise Jennings), Audrey Pescitelli (The Lower 5th), Raquel Aleman (Wild Violets)

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear