media release: On the sacred grounds of Bear Mound Park THIS SATURDAY @ 3:30 PM, Kallpa House of Spirit Dances continues its SPIRIT DANCE CIRCLES which are a bi-weekly series of Mother Earth-centered, spirit-body-mind-heart connection gatherings, where we heal through nature and mutually learn from each other through traditional STORYTELLING / willakuy, CONVERSATION / rimanakuy and DANCE / tusuy from diverse teachers, guides, healers & artists of different cultures locally and internationally. ALL ARE WELCOME! Family-friendly.

This week we welcome and are honored by our guest culture-keeper and guide:

EVAN “BLUE SKY” LOGAN - Wisconsin Dells - A tribal Bear/Thunder (Warrior) clan member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin. Through his lifetime he was raised and taught by some of the most key influential people not only within the Ho-Chunk Nation, but throughout Native America. Logan grew up hands on learning the Native way of life. Evan is the 3rd generation out of his family who continues to share and spread awareness of the Native American World and their cultures, along with his family. Today, he continues to be a performer, artist, craftsman, teacher, speaker, activist, entertainer, and singer.

Registration is on a sliding scale from $20 - $40, in hopes that you will please share as generously as you can, in order to sustain our livelihoods and vital work as culture-keepers, healers and artists. To register for this and/or future upcoming Spirit Dance Circles happening at different parks around Madison, you are welcome to register upon arrival, but if you would like to register beforehand, please visit FB event page for further information and payment options. https://www.facebook.com/events/987117609105172/1009809170169349/