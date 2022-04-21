media release: Perennial Yoga is celebrating 10 years of being in community. Plan to honor life, earth, humanity, music and love at these consciousness-raising celebrations!

April 21: In The Garden at Perennial | Fitchburg, 7 - 8 PM: To honor Mother Earth and usher in Earth Day we're celebrating with a fire ceremony and the creation of a medicine wheel. This SPIRITfest event is happening at our Fitchburg location in the Garden. Bring one or more of these for the creation of our medicine wheel: shells, pinecones, sea glass, leaves, rocks, dried flowers, feathers , walnuts. NO CHARGE. This event is great for kids. Held indoors in the the event of inclement weather.

April 23: In The Atrium at Garver Feed Mill, 12 - 4 PM: This SPIRITfest event is happening in the Atrium at our Madison location at Garver Feed Mill and it features some of our favorite yogis and musicians: noon-2 pm Ida Jo; 2:00 - 4:00pm Sean Johnson & The Wild Lotus Band. With food by Surya Cafe. $45 Includes a drink at Garver Bar. Kids 10 and under | no charge.